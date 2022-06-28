Man drives car through liquor store, grabs bottle of whiskey and waits for police

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The car drove through the east side all the way to the west side of the building.

On June 26th at around 7 P.M. police responded to a complaint at 210 liquors in Wahpeton, ND. While the store was closed, a man had driven his car through the liquor store causing considerable damage. Authorities say he then took a bottle of whiskey and waited for police to arrive.

60-year-old David Miller of Wahpeton was arrested and charged for DUI, Criminal Mischief and Theft. He described himself to police as a disgruntled ex-employee seeking revenge.

Chief Thorsteinson tells us he heard estimates of $100,000 in structural damage and $20,000 in products.

