Grand Forks driver smashes into their apartment

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks police cited a driver after they ran their car into their own apartment.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, Grand Forks Police were called to an apartment building in the 2100 block of 36th Ave. S. Officers said a 29-year-old driver was correcting their crooked parking when they hit the gas pedal and slammed into their patio door.

Police officials said the car stopped around 6 in. inside of the apartment. No one was injured during the crash. The driver was citied for Unqualified Operator and Care Required.

The Grand Forks Police Department said they would like to remind all drivers to operate their vehicle in a ‘safe’ manner at all times.

