Grab lunch and Go Hawaiian for Hospice

Go Hawaiian for Hospice
Go Hawaiian for Hospice(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Choice Bank is hosting the 10th annual Go Hawaiian for Hospice fundraiser on Tuesday, June 28.

For a suggested $10 donation, attendees will feast on a luau-style lunch with all proceeds directly benefitting Hospice of the Red River Valley.

The fundraiser will help Hospice offer end-of-life care for terminally ill patients and support for their families. As a local not-for-profit, independent, community-based organization, HRRV provides care to anyone who meets the medical guidelines for hospice care, regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. Donations and community support make this possible.

Go Hawaiian for Hospice has become a growing and key event for Choice Bank. Over the years, Choice has raised more than $750,000 and expanded the event into Bismarck, Dickinson, and Grand Forks to support community access to high-quality hospice care.

“Hospice of the Red River Valley provides a much-needed service at a challenging time in our lives. By supporting to this great organization, they can continue to provide high-quality end-of-life care to our community members in need,” Jay Lies, North Dakota Market President, said.

Go Hawaiian for Hospice is happening from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Choice Bank located at 4501 23rd Avenue South in Fargo.

