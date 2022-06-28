Fargo School Board Posts Preliminary Budget

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Board of Education has released its preliminary budget for the upcoming school year.

In it, they note the tax rate remains the same, 126.78 mills. But they project a roughly 7.5% increase in property tax revenue.

As far as expenses, the biggest increase comes from the cost of utilities.

They’re budgeting for a 128% increase in the cost of natural gas; a 38 percent increase in fuel oil; and a 16% increase in gasoline costs.

The budget is set to be discussed at Tuesday’s (6/28) school board meeting.

