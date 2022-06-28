Newly-elected Fargo city officials sworn in

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At a special City Commission meeting on Tuesday, newly-elected city officials were sworn into office.

A judge was there to oversee the ceremony where Tim Mahoney was sworn in for another term as the Mayor of Fargo. City Commissioners Dave Piepkorn and Denise Kolpack were also sworn in.

Commissioner Arlette Preston motioned to have Commissioner John Strand appointed as the Deputy Mayor, but the motion failed.

Dave Piepkorn was re-appointed as Deputy Mayor for the City of Fargo. The group also discussed commissioner liaison assignments, which will be finalized at the July 11 City Commission meeting.

