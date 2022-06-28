Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Newly-elected Fargo city officials sworn in

Denise Kolpack, Dave Piepkorn and Tim Mahoney sworn in during a special city commission meeting...
Denise Kolpack, Dave Piepkorn and Tim Mahoney sworn in during a special city commission meeting on June 28, 2022.(City of Fargo)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At a special City Commission meeting on Tuesday, newly-elected city officials were sworn into office.

A judge was there to oversee the ceremony where Tim Mahoney was sworn in for another term as the Mayor of Fargo. City Commissioners Dave Piepkorn and Denise Kolpack were also sworn in.

Commissioner Arlette Preston motioned to have Commissioner John Strand appointed as the Deputy Mayor, but the motion failed.

Dave Piepkorn was re-appointed as Deputy Mayor for the City of Fargo. The group also discussed commissioner liaison assignments, which will be finalized at the July 11 City Commission meeting.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle accident
UPDATE: Woman left with life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash dies
Tessa Holt
Friends remember young woman killed in S. Fargo motorcycle accident
UPDATE: Man who dies in vehicle fire on I-94 identified
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Sandy's closures
All Sandy’s Donuts locations closed June 27th through July 6th

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
7 Day Planner.
4:00PM June 28 - weather
4:00PM news June 28 - part 2
4:00PM news June 28 - part 2
Boy Scouts play key role in Amtrack crash rescue.
4:00PM news June 28 - part 1