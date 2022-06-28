Elm Street North in Fargo reopening

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It will be one less detour for people in north Fargo to navigate around. Elm Street North between 13th and 15th Avenues will reopen to traffic by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

This section of Elm Street has been closed due to the high river levels. The city says the flood water has receded and the road has been cleared of all hazards.

Find a complete list of road closures online at www.FargoStreets.com.

