Dalton man sentenced to 60 days in jail following Norgaard plea

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Dalton man, who was part of an incident involving gunfire that resulted in a countywide shelter in place back in September, has been sentenced following a plea deal.

38-year-old Derrick Sundeen will spend 60 days in the Otter County Jail and serve seven years of probation.

Sundeen was facing several charges including attempted murder.

Authorities say Sundeen crashed his pickup truck on Highway 37 near Bankers Drive and then fired his weapon after a Minnesota conservation officer responded to the scene.

A SWAT team was called to the scene. Investigators say Sundeen then fired his gun a few more times before the SWAT team used impact shotguns against him.

