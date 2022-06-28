Community resources are available for women facing unexpected pregnancies

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and return decisions to individual states, The North Dakota Attorney General made an announcement Tuesday, to make abortions illegal.

While some women with unexpected pregnancies are expected to travel to Minnesota, where abortion will remain legal, there are also resources in the Valley designed to help women who are pregnant and struggling.

“There’s a need, there’s a never-ending need, unexpected pregnancies are never going to go away,” said Nate Douglas, executive director at The Perry Center.

The Perry Center is where women who are dealing with unexpected pregnancies can be homed.

“There are many women that are facing an unexpected pregnancy and they’re terrified, and they’re scared and they’re like I don’t know what to do, I can barely take care of myself,” said Douglas.

He said the center provides more than a shelter, they also provide education, mentorship, and the necessary equipment for motherhood.

“Ages can range from 12 to 30 and sometimes even beyond that are coming from all walks of life so sometimes it’s homelessness, rape, abuse, trafficking situations, the sex industry, and sometimes those sad situations where parents just drop off their teenager and drive off,” said Douglas.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said since the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, North Dakota will now ban abortions.

This law will go into effect on July 28th, 2022.

“I believe that we will be even busier than we are, we’re extremely busy now and so I think that we sit back and say ok we’re ready, we’re going to serve those people, meet them where they’re at, let them know that there are healthy services in the community that can support them, that can help them,” said Douglas.

Douglas said there are many services available for women facing an unexpected pregnancy, like adoption services, parenting classes, or post-abortion counseling.

Douglas also said The Perry Center takes in women from all around the country.

