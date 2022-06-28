City of Fargo explores possiblity of converting 10th Street N & University to two-way streets
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The city of Fargo is exploring the possibility of converting both University Drive and 10th Street from two one-ways to two-ways.
If you live in the area, expect to receive something in the mail requesting your input.
This will be part of a study to help finalize a future plan for the corridor.
The proposal is for both to become two-way streets between 19th Avenue North and 13th Avenue South.
Project leaders say the study will be a long process and a potential concept may not happen until late next year.
