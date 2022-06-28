Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people

The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning. (SOURCE: USCG)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Seven people had to be rescued off the coast of Florida this weekend after their boat was hit by lightning.

Someone on the boat was recording a video the moment the lightning struck.

They were out for a fishing tournament about 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater when it happened.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and a Coast Guard helicopter was able to get everyone out of the boat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle accident
UPDATE: Woman left with life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash dies
Tessa Holt
Friends remember young woman killed in S. Fargo motorcycle accident
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Sheriff Empting said a Fargo officer then deployed stop sticks, but the driver swerved around...
Deputy strikes stop sticks, suspects on the run after early morning metro pursuit
Sandy's closures
All Sandy’s Donuts locations closed June 27th through July 6th

Latest News

The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
4th person has died following Missouri Amtrak derailment
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen...
LIVE: Witness: Trump wanted metal detectors taken away for Jan. 6 rally
Tips on how to keep pets safe during the Fourth of July weekend.
How to keep pets safe over the Fourth of July weekend
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentence in Epstein sex abuse case