Altru now offering COVID vaccines for children 6-months-old through 4-years-old

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Children 6-months-old through 4-years-old can now get a COVID vaccine at Altru.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Nurse Advice Line at 701-780-6358 or through MyChart.Altru.org. For those who live near its regional clinics, call the clinic closest to you or speak with your child’s primary care provider for more information on the vaccine for your child.

