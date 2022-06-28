Abortion rights protest downtown Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People gathered in Town Square downtown Grand Forks Monday evening to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, effectively banning abortions in North Dakota due to the state’s trigger law. This was the second protest in the area in as many days.

People took to the streets in Fargo Friday evening after the decision was announced. We’re told another FM-area protest is in the works for July 9th, being planned by Planned Parenthood. Details have not been finalized.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.