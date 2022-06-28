Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Abortion rights protest downtown Grand Forks

Grand Forks rally
Grand Forks rally(Dawn Cleveland)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People gathered in Town Square downtown Grand Forks Monday evening to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, effectively banning abortions in North Dakota due to the state’s trigger law. This was the second protest in the area in as many days.

People took to the streets in Fargo Friday evening after the decision was announced. We’re told another FM-area protest is in the works for July 9th, being planned by Planned Parenthood. Details have not been finalized.

