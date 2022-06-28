FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 10th annual Go Hawaiian for Hospice fundraiser kicked off Tuesday.

For a suggested $10 donation, attendees feasted on a luau-style lunch with all proceeds directly benefiting Hospice of the Red River Valley.

This is a key event for Choice Bank over the years, which has raised more than $750,000.

“I think that’s where it starts, what they all do for us is incredible and then this day is just fun, to come alongside all of these people and to welcome everybody that comes to help support this great work and to have a great lunch, it’s just fun,” said Brenda Iverson, director of marketing and community relations for Hospice of the Red River Valley.

The fundraiser will help Hospice offer end-of-life care for terminally ill patients and support for their families.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.