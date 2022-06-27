Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

One woman left with life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

It happened just before 8 pm on University Drive
Motorcycle accident
Motorcycle accident(AP)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says two motorcycles were traveling south on University Drive south of I-94.

Just before 8 pm, the first motorcycle lost control and was laid down on its side, throwing the rider from the motorcycle.

The second struck the rider of the other motorcycle and lost control before landing on its side.

The first rider is a 21-year-old women, who was taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The second rider is reported to not be injured.

The crash is under investigation by the NDHP, as requested by Fargo PD.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cotton Lake damage
Cotton Lake residents come together to clean up the mess from last night’s storm
Man dies in vehicle fire on I-94
Radisson
Storm damage to Radisson Hotel closes 5th Street N. to pedestrian and vehicle traffic
Highway 32 washed out
Highway 32 closed due to wash out following overnight storm; One person injured
Motorcyclist seriously hurt during crash on I-29 near Gardner

Latest News

10:00PM Show Part 1-June 26
10:00PM Show Part 2-June 26
10:00PM Show Part 1-June 26
10:00PM Show Part 1-June 26
Valley News Live eather at 10:00PM Sunday June 26
Valley News Live eather at 10:00PM Sunday June 26
Home is total loss in Polk County fire
Home is total loss in Polk County fire