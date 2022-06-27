One woman left with life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says two motorcycles were traveling south on University Drive south of I-94.

Just before 8 pm, the first motorcycle lost control and was laid down on its side, throwing the rider from the motorcycle.

The second struck the rider of the other motorcycle and lost control before landing on its side.

The first rider is a 21-year-old women, who was taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The second rider is reported to not be injured.

The crash is under investigation by the NDHP, as requested by Fargo PD.

