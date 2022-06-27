Contests
North Dakota Highway Patrol aircraft harassed by laser from West Fargo residence

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While conducting an aircraft traffic enforcement detail in Fargo, a green laser was being used to harass a NDHP aircraft.

The pilot learned that additional aircraft in the Fargo area were being harassed by a green laser as well. The NDHP aircraft pinpointed the origin of the laser to an address in West Fargo. The West Fargo Police Department then responded to the residence and interviewed the occupants.

Highway Patrol says the reports will be forwarded to the Federal Aviation Administration for further investigation.

The detail conducted was the second of several planned in the Fargo area to target reckless drivers, street racers and suspects that flee from law enforcement. During the detail, 37 citations were given. One vehicle fled from law enforcement and the aircraft was unable to locate it.

