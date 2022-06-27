National Weather Service confirms 6 tornadoes on Friday, June 24

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service has released the preliminary damage survey from the severe storms that pushed through area on Friday, June 24. Their analysis confirms six tornadoes.

Isolated supercells with large hail and a few brief tornadoes happened mid-to-late afternoon in eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. The storms then transitioned to a squall line with widespread damaging downburst winds and supercells across portions of northwest and west central Minnesota during the evening hours.

Milton, ND: An EF-0 tornado was on the ground for about 1/2 a mile near the Milton area in Cavalier County, North Dakota. At least two people caught the tornado on video, one just south of Milton and one west of Milton on Highway 66. The NWS says it created a wide dust plume as it moved across an open field. Peak winds were estimated at 75 miles per hour and no injuries were reported.

Pekin, ND: Another EF-0 tornado was confirmed in the Pekin area of Nelson County, North Dakota. The NWS says a persistent wall cloud produced a brief funnel and there was a large dusty ground swirl over an open field. The tornado lasted less than a minute with peak wind gusts estimated at 75 miles per hour.

McVille, ND: A similar situation was reported near McVille in Nelson County. The National Weather Service reports an EF-0 tornado with peak wind gusts of 75 miles per hour. A brief touchdown was reported in Central Hamlin Township. The NWS says the tornado lasted less than a minute and was seen about a miles northwest of McVille.

Larimore, ND: Valley News Live received several reports of a possible tornado near Larimore on Friday evening. The NWS says it was an EF-0 with peak winds up to 80 miles per hour. This tornado was on the ground for about 3 miles, according to the Weather Service. Storm spotters reported the tornado south of U.S. Highway 2 and west of State Highway 18, north of Larimore. Tree branches were knocked down, but the NWS says no structures appeared to be damaged.

Naytahwaush, MN: The fifth tornado on June 24 was reported near Naytahwaush in Mahnomen County, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado was on the ground for about 4 miles with peak winds of 105 miles per hour. The NWS says this tornado was likely wrapped in downburst winds and heavy rain as it tracked across north Twin Lake and the community of Naytahwaush. The Weather Service says this tornado snapped or uprooted several pine, poplar and oak trees. Surveyors report the tornado tore part of a roof and decking off of a house and shingles and roofing materials off of other buildings.

Rochert to Menahga, MN: An EF-2 tornado tracked for more than 30 miles across Becker and Wadena Counties on Friday, June 24. The NWS says peak wind gusts of this storm were 115 miles per hour and the tornado was likely wrapped in damaging downburst winds. It went through Little Toad Lake, Toad Lake and Wolf Lake, ending about 2 miles southeast of Menahga. Several pine, oak and poplar trees were violently snapped or uprooted and several power poles were also snapped, according to the Weather Service. The NWS says roofs were ripped off of outbuildings. A hog barn and several smaller outbuildings were also blown down at various farmsteads.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.