More than 1 million voters switch to GOP since 2020

By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans. More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press.

The shift is most pronounced in suburbs and “medium metro” areas throughout the nation. Analysts believe that this migration is largely due to the Democratic Party’s pressure on citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine, in combination with the rampant inflation, food shortages, and high crime that the current administration is struggling to tackle.

The details about party switchers present a dire warning for Democrats who were already concerned about the macro effects shaping the political landscape this fall.

