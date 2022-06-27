Hospital leaders in Fargo react to Roe reversal

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Abortion is set to become illegal in North Dakota, as a law banning the procedure is awaiting certification from the Attorney General. A trigger law could soon make it a felony for anyone to perform abortions in the state, except to save the life of the mother. The impact is far reaching and likely to have practical impacts on local hospitals: including maternal healthcare, liability on the part of physicians and emergency care.

We heard from both Sanford and Essentia Monday.

Sanford tells us: “Sanford Health is committed to meeting the maternal healthcare needs of the communities we serve. While as a matter of policy we do not offer elective abortions, we are carefully evaluating any potential impact of the Supreme Court decision on the ability of our providers to deliver medically necessary care to our patients. Our focus remains on ensuring our providers, alongside our patients and their families, can continue to make the best clinical decisions for the health and safety of those we serve.”

Essentia tells us: “As other health systems likely are doing, we need to review and better understand the Supreme Court’s ruling and how it might impact our patients, our staff and the communities we’re privileged to serve. Guided by our Benedictine and Catholic heritage, Essentia Health does not provide abortions at any of our hospitals or clinics.”

