Home is total loss in Polk County fire

POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s says it responded to a structure fire around 4:45 am today at 37098 US Hwy 2 in the Rosebud Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time, but the home is a total loss.

The MN State Fire Marshal has been contacted and is investigating the fire.

The case is under investigation, and there is no more information available at this time.

