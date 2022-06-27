Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Home is total loss in Polk County fire

No one was home at the time
Home is total loss in Polk County fire
Home is total loss in Polk County fire(AP)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s says it responded to a structure fire around 4:45 am today at 37098 US Hwy 2 in the Rosebud Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time, but the home is a total loss.

The MN State Fire Marshal has been contacted and is investigating the fire.

The case is under investigation, and there is no more information available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cotton Lake damage
Cotton Lake residents come together to clean up the mess from last night’s storm
Man dies in vehicle fire on I-94
Radisson
Storm damage to Radisson Hotel closes 5th Street N. to pedestrian and vehicle traffic
Highway 32 washed out
Highway 32 closed due to wash out following overnight storm; One person injured
Motorcyclist seriously hurt during crash on I-29 near Gardner

Latest News

Semi Fire on I-29
Semi engulfed in flames along I-29 shuts down traffic
Man dies in vehicle fire on I-94
Three people displaced by shed fire that spread to mobile home
10:00PM Show Part 1- June 25
10:00PM Show Part 1- June 25