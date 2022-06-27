Deputy strikes stop sticks, suspects on the run after early morning metro pursuit

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Local law enforcement officials are looking for people involved in an early morning police chase which spanned across the metro.

Clay County Sherriff Mark Empting said around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, June 27 a Clay County deputy tried to pull over a car near the intersection of Highway 10 and 34th Street in Moorhead. When the driver didn’t pull over, the deputy began a pursuit.

Law enforcement followed the driver north on 34th St. until they turned west on 28th Ave. Sheriff Empting said the chase reached speeds up to 80 mph. A Moorhead Police officer tried to deploy stop sticks near the Holiday gas station along 15th Ave. N. Officials say the driver of the fleeing car was able to dodge the stop sticks and drove into north Fargo.

Sheriff Empting said a Fargo officer then deployed stop sticks, but the driver swerved around the sticks. A deputy inadvertently ran over the stop sticks in his patrol car.

Later in the morning, the fleeing car was found in empty in north Fargo. Law enforcement were unable to find the people who fled the car. Sheriff Empting said the car was then discovered to be stolen out of Fargo. Officials said they do not know who the people in the fleeing car were.

