Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Bemidji Police respond to attempted abduction

Attempted abduction in park
Attempted abduction in park(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji Police were dispatched at 6:25pm on Sunday evening to Cameron Park for a report of an attempted abduction. Two juvenile females told police they were walking down the paved entrance road into the park when they were approached by a younger male who asked them to walk into the woods to look at a snake.

The girls became nervous and began to walk away. He followed them and, at one point, wrapped his arm around one of the females and attempted to pick her up. Both juveniles started to scream which caused the male to let go and run away.

The male was described as being light-complected with curly dirty blonde hair. He is believed to be in his late teens to early twenties in age. He is between 5′7″ to 5′10″ tall and has a slim build. This male has acne on his face and forehead with brown eyes, and very pink lips. The suspect was wearing a red and black baseball cap, black sweat shirt with white lettering, blue jeans and squared toed cowboy boots.

Police are asking that anyone with information reach out to them. They’re also requesting to view any surveillance footage from homes or businesses in the area.

Information or evidence can be provided to Detective Nick Whichello at 218-333-8312. An anonymous report can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in vehicle fire on I-94
Cotton Lake damage
Cotton Lake residents come together to clean up the mess from Friday night’s storm
Motorcycle accident
UPDATE: Woman left with life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash dies
Semi Fire on I-29
Semi engulfed in flames along I-29 shuts down traffic
Three people displaced by shed fire that spread to mobile home

Latest News

Sanford Health
Hospital leaders in Fargo react to Roe reversal
Click It or Ticket
Click It or Ticket enforcement resumes in July, August
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score