Abortion becomes top election issue; Minnesota politicians, candidates respond

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is sparking mixed reactions across the country.

Friday’s ruling eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, leaving the issue up to the states.

It’s caused protests in cities across America, including St. Paul.

“Our fight is not over. If anything, it’s gotten bigger. Up until now, we’ve had one single battle on the national level, and now its split to 50 battles on the state level,” said Jenna Schabert, a demonstrator at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Some are celebrating the decision, while others are calling it a step back.

In a statement sent to KEYC, State Rep. Luke Frederick (DFL-Mankato) said, “Women and their doctors should make decisions about private health matters, not politicians. Overturning Roe is an egregious act with long term health care implications for everyone.”

The fall of Roe has lifted abortion to a top election issue.

Frederick said he will “continue working to maintain the protections Minnesota has implemented and will fight any attempts by extreme politicians to double-down on slashing reproductive rights.”

Republican Brad Finstad is on the ballot for the upcoming Special Election in Minnesota’s First Congressional District. He sees the high court’s ruling as a move in the right direction.

“I’m happy for this country because it brings this conversation more locally, and it allows us in the state to have these conversations. It takes it out of the court’s hands,” Finstad mentioned.

People on both sides are calling for change at the national and state levels.

“We have got to get to these November elections and let’s have a discussion, let’s talk about what we actually want the abortion laws to be in Minnesota because that big roadblock Roe v. Wade is now gone,” stated Scott Fischbach, executive director at Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life.

“A lot of people are grieving right now, but we’re trying to encourage people to turn that grief into rage and to use that rage into social change,” St. Paul demonstrator Christine Harb added.

For change to happen, Finstad believes it will take civility and respect.

“We live in a world where a lot of folks lead with punches and elbows, and I think we owe it to our kids and our next generations to be more civil with our politics-- more civil with our conversations,” Finstad explained. “That might mean we don’t agree on things, but we can still be neighborly. We can still be friends in southern Minnesota that care about moving our community forward.”

DFL candidate Jeff Ettinger will go up against Finstad in the Special Election on Aug. 9.

In a statement sent to KEYC, Ettinger echoed Rep. Frederick by stating, “The Supreme Court’s actions will have dire and immediate consequences for women and families across America. The government should not be making criminals out of women or their doctors for their personal healthcare decisions. I’ll vote to codify the rights outlined under Roe v. Wade into law.”

