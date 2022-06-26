Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Three people displaced by shed fire that spread to mobile home

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire has displaced three people living in a mobile home in Grand Forks.

Emergency crews were called around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night to 5218 Circle Dr for a report of a fire.

When they arrived, a shed was found fully involved in flames and had begun to spread to the nearby mobile home.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire to stop it from further spreading to the mobile home.

The shed has been deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cotton Lake damage
Cotton Lake residents come together to clean up the mess from last night’s storm
Radisson
Storm damage to Radisson Hotel closes 5th Street N. to pedestrian and vehicle traffic
Highway 32 washed out
Highway 32 closed due to wash out following overnight storm; One person injured
Motorcyclist seriously hurt during crash on I-29 near Gardner
Strickland
Arrest made for shots fired incident in South Fargo

Latest News

10:00PM Show Part 1- June 25
10:00PM Show Part 1- June 25
10:00PM Show Part 2- June 25
10:00PM Show Part 2- June 25
Cotton Lake damage
Cotton Lake residents come together to clean up the mess from last night’s storm
Go Fund Me
Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K