Three people displaced by shed fire that spread to mobile home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire has displaced three people living in a mobile home in Grand Forks.

Emergency crews were called around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night to 5218 Circle Dr for a report of a fire.

When they arrived, a shed was found fully involved in flames and had begun to spread to the nearby mobile home.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire to stop it from further spreading to the mobile home.

The shed has been deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

