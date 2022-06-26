Contests
Semi engulfs into flames along I-29

Semi Fire on I-29
Semi Fire on I-29(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a semi was traveling on I-29 when it became engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the rear breaks of the trailer caught on fire.

The driver, 38-year-old Ranbir Singh of Winnipeg, MB, pulled over onto the shoulder and noticed the back of the trailer overrun by flames.

Firefighters from the Fargo Fire Department were able to put out the flames.

Singh was not hurt in the incident.

One of the southbound lanes was shut down for about three hours.

The fire has been investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol

