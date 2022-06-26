Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Norway shaken by attack that kills 2 during Pride festival

Two killed in attack during Oslo Pride Festival (AP)
Two killed in attack during Oslo Pride Festival (AP)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an “Islamist terror act” during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested after opening fire at three locations in downtown Oslo.

Police said two men, one in his 50s and the other in his 60s, died in the shootings. Ten people were treated for serious injuries, but none of them was believed to be in life-threatening condition. Eleven others had minor injuries.

The Norwegian Police Security Service raised its terror alert level from “moderate” to “extraordinary” — the highest level — after the attack, which sent panicked revelers fleeing into the streets or trying to hide from the gunman.

The service’s acting chief, Roger Berg, called the attack an “extreme Islamist terror act” and said the suspect had a “long history of violence and threats,” as well as mental health issues.

He said the agency, known by its Norwegian acronym PST, first became aware of the suspect in 2015 and later grew concerned he had become radicalized and was part of an unspecified Islamist network.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Doug Burgum
Top state officials release statements on overturning of Roe vs Wade
Dock and boat tangled up after Monday night storm
Crews still fishing out docks, flipping boats after Monday night storm in Lakes Country
Tyler Schaeffer
North Dakota teen death ruled an accidental drowning
Attorney General reviews SCOTUS ruling on abortion
Red River Women’s Clinic starts GoFundMe for new location in Moorhead
FPD Burglary Post
Fargo police looking for man they say is connected to several burglaries

Latest News

Cotton Lake damage
Cotton Lake residents come together to clean up the mess from last night’s storm
Go Fund Me
Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K
Pride Collective and Community Center
After Roe reversal, LGBTQ community in Fargo issues call to action
North Dakota’s sex offender registry gets update to provide residents more information