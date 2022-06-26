Contests
North Dakota’s sex offender registry gets update to provide residents more information

(AP)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 1947, California became the first state in the US to have a sex offender registry program and, over the years, other states followed suit. North Dakota’s law was passed in 1991. The registries are meant to give residents the tools to protect themselves from victimization. Now, North Dakota’s registry is getting an upgrade to provide residents more information.

The website, sexoffender.nd.gov, will now display photos of all offenders regardless of risk level and offer additional search functions to determine offender location and description of crimes. Individuals can also sign up to receive notifications about any offender. More information can be found on the website.

“Many of the public safety features were only available for high-risk offenders and those required to register for life. The updated website makes it easy to search for and find detailed information about every offender, regardless of their risk level. The short synopsis of the crime will help the public to gauge their own level of concern about each offender,” said North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

Crimes that would require someone to register on North Dakota’s list range from indecent exposure to rape to various offenses against children like labor trafficking.

For years, law makers have grappled with the best way to deal with offenders. Psychology Today reports that research is inconclusive on how effective sex offender registries are to prevent individuals from committing additional crimes, but some research shows registries can deter first-time offenses.

As of last week, there were more than 16,000 sex offenders with a requirement to register in North Dakota.

