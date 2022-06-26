Monday: Warmer with P.M. Thundershowers

MONDAY: After a cool and windy weekend, we start the new week on a warmer note with less wind. Temperatures Monday warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s. There will be a cold front passing through and with it comes the chance for a few showers or thundershowers. Severe weather is not forecast.

TUESDAY: Aside from an early morning shower, Tuesday will be drier and just a bit cooler behind Monday’s cold front. Expect temperatures to warm into the 70s for most. It will be a mostly sunny day with a northerly breeze.

WEDNESDAY: The heat and wind returns for Wednesday! Morning lows will be in the 50s to low 60s, but it will quickly heat up into the 80s to low 90s by the afternoon hours. Wind will be out of the southeast and may gust over 30 mph occasionally. Later in the day, we are watching for the potential of showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Showers and thundershowers may continue into our Thursday morning and the breeze sticks around as well. Temperatures will not be as hot, but they will be seasonal in the afternoon with upper 70s and low 80s expected. Friday temperatures start in the 50s and we warm slightly below average with 70s to low 80s for most. There may be a spotty shower or thundershower later in the day with overall fairly sunny skies during the day.

THE WEEKEND: Mostly sunny conditions continue into the weekend! Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday warm into the 80s. Saturday looks mainly dry, but scattered thunderstorms arrive for Sunday - especially in the evening. We will keep an eye on the storm chances for you.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Spotty T-shower possible. Low: 52. High: 85.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler north breeze. Low: 59. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and windy. Chance of PM storms. Low: 55. High: 92.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of lingering showers or thunder early. Low: 65. High: 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance of isolated pop-up showers or storms. Low: 55. High: 79.

SATURDAY: Another seasonal day with a few clouds. Low: 57. High: 82.

SUNDAY: Seasonal with thunderstorm chances. Low: 58. High: 85.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.