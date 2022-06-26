Cotton Lake residents come together to clean up the mess from last night’s storm

ROCHERT, M.N. (Valley News Live) - An aggressive storm tore through Cotton Lake last night, and the damage is severe.

Residents say they haven’t seen anything like this in the area for a long time.

“Quite a ride for a little while. The devastation we’ve had is unbelievable,” says Craig Clabo with the Anchor Inn Resort.

While many would rather have rather been spending their weekend relaxing or on the boat, they’re left cleaning up the mess from Friday night’s storm.

“The window blew in. Then came the rain, hail, and wind. Everything got wet,” says Cotton Lake resident Mary Larson.

Residents have been without power, and those with generators have been forced to power them up.

“There were people calling wanting to get in our basement because at the resort there’s not too many basements,” says Clabo.

“It’s scary because you then understand the force of nature, and don’t mess with Mother Nature,” says Larson.

Power lines are down, pontoons are upside down, trampolines in the trees, and docks are totally disconnected.

Tons of trees are ripped apart and debris from them is everywhere.

The sound of chainsaws is heard loud and clear across the area as trees were being cut down and hauled away.

“I don’t even know how many people are hauling. We’ve got two tractors with loaders that are going steady. We’ve got people with trailers, three or four people, it’s just unreal,” says Clabo.

The community was hard at work starting the cleanup process-- even if it wasn’t at their place.

Everyone came to help out where they were needed.

“The help was a surprise because we were thinking it’s going to take a long time to get this done. Then, all of a sudden, all these people showed up and all these machines. The work got done very quickly,” says Larson,

“We’ve got a crew of people here. I don’t even know who we got. There’s a crew here that’s unbelievable. I would’ve never dreamt we’d have this much done by now,” says Clabo.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the storm.

Most residents in the area are still without power.

There’s no word yet on when it will return.

