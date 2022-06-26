Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

After Roe reversal, LGBTQ community in Fargo issues call to action

Pride Collective and Community Center
Pride Collective and Community Center(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pride Collective and Community Center in downtown Fargo is the first LGBTQ center in North Dakota, and Saturday, they’re spending the day trying their best to support their members in this time of unprecedented uncertainty.

“We could lose gay marriage. We could lose the rights in the privacy of own bedrooms, and that’s terrifying,” says Katrina Kesterman.

The fear of Kesterman, and many others, is that this is the beginning of a domino chain of events. They fear the fight ahead will be not only about abortion rights, but other civil liberties as well, and some legal professors say, they could be right.

“If you look at the logic behind the court’s opinion, the right to obtain an abortion is not written into the constitution. I think a conservative court that wants to go there could say the same is true of gay marriage,” says Law Professor Jessica Levinson.

When it comes to same sex marriage, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has already put it in writing-- saying the court needs to “reconsider what many have felt is their right”.

Kesterman says: “We need to keep fighting for our rights because if we don’t fight, they’re going to take them away. They have taken them away.”

The right to same sex marriage is fairly new, being allowed by the supreme court in 2015. Fargo’s LGBTQ community offers a call to action.

“If you’re watching this think that it’s your time to come out and organize, it is. Even if its donating for the Red River Women’s Clinic to move to Moorhead. Get people to vote differently in November so we can maybe overturn this decision,” says Kesterman.

Kesterman tells us there will be another protest event in the Fargo area on July 9th, hosted by Planned Parenthood. Details have not been finalized. As always, we’ll keep you updated right here on ValleyNewsLive.com.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Doug Burgum
Top state officials release statements on overturning of Roe vs Wade
Dock and boat tangled up after Monday night storm
Crews still fishing out docks, flipping boats after Monday night storm in Lakes Country
Tyler Schaeffer
North Dakota teen death ruled an accidental drowning
Attorney General reviews SCOTUS ruling on abortion
Red River Women’s Clinic starts GoFundMe for new location in Moorhead
FPD Burglary Post
Fargo police looking for man they say is connected to several burglaries

Latest News

A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday June 25
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday June 25
Governor Tim Walz
Governor Walz signs executive order protecting reproductive health care in state
Motorcyclist seriously hurt during crash on I-29 near Gardner