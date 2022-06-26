After Roe reversal, LGBTQ community in Fargo issues call to action

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pride Collective and Community Center in downtown Fargo is the first LGBTQ center in North Dakota, and Saturday, they’re spending the day trying their best to support their members in this time of unprecedented uncertainty.

“We could lose gay marriage. We could lose the rights in the privacy of own bedrooms, and that’s terrifying,” says Katrina Kesterman.

The fear of Kesterman, and many others, is that this is the beginning of a domino chain of events. They fear the fight ahead will be not only about abortion rights, but other civil liberties as well, and some legal professors say, they could be right.

“If you look at the logic behind the court’s opinion, the right to obtain an abortion is not written into the constitution. I think a conservative court that wants to go there could say the same is true of gay marriage,” says Law Professor Jessica Levinson.

When it comes to same sex marriage, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has already put it in writing-- saying the court needs to “reconsider what many have felt is their right”.

Kesterman says: “We need to keep fighting for our rights because if we don’t fight, they’re going to take them away. They have taken them away.”

The right to same sex marriage is fairly new, being allowed by the supreme court in 2015. Fargo’s LGBTQ community offers a call to action.

“If you’re watching this think that it’s your time to come out and organize, it is. Even if its donating for the Red River Women’s Clinic to move to Moorhead. Get people to vote differently in November so we can maybe overturn this decision,” says Kesterman.

Kesterman tells us there will be another protest event in the Fargo area on July 9th, hosted by Planned Parenthood. Details have not been finalized. As always, we’ll keep you updated right here on ValleyNewsLive.com.

