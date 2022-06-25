Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Trooper adopts ‘Princess’ days after rescuing dog from side of highway

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper adopted a dog after he rescued it from the side of the highway. (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Tennessee has a new best friend.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that one of its troopers has adopted a dog after finding the animal alone on the side of the road.

The agency said it was first alerted about the dog on June 15 by a good Samaritan saying the animal was lying in the heat on the side of Interstate 75.

WVLT reports Trooper Tudors arrived and gave the dog water, food and shade before taking it to the Cleveland Animal Control.

On Friday, officials said Tudors adopted the dog and named her Princess.

Animal control services said the dog continues to receive treatment but will be able to go to her new home soon.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dock and boat tangled up after Monday night storm
Crews still fishing out docks, flipping boats after Monday night storm in Lakes Country
Valley Today LIVE - Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
UPDATE: Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
Phillip Murray and Amy St. John mugshots
2 arrested after wild police chase across F-M metro
Governor Doug Burgum
Top state officials release statements on overturning of Roe vs Wade
Big winnings
Slot player hits $1.6 million jackpot at 4 Bears Casino

Latest News

The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade
The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
Protesters outside the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Fargo on Friday, June 24.
Pro-choice activists march from Federal Courthouse to Fargo City Hall
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold