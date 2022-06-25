Storm damage to Radisson Hotel closes 5th Street N. to pedestrian and vehicle traffic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 5th Street North between 2nd and 3rd Avenues North is closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

City officials say panels on the exterior of the Radisson Hotel, located on 5th Street, have become loose and fallen during Friday night’s storm.

They say expected high winds raise the concern that additional panels may become loose and fall.

Access to the Radisson Hotel is available through the south entrance of the building.

The U.S. Bank parking ramp is closed until further notice.

These closures are expected to be in place for several days to allow crews to secure the panels.

