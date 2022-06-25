Pro-choice activists march from Federal Courthouse to Fargo City Hall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pro-choice activists gathered at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Fargo on Friday evening. What started as a small crowd around 6:00 p.m. quickly turned much larger and much louder.

Valley News Team’s Bailey Hurley was there and says hundreds of people showed up following the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade at the federal level. The issue of abortion now lies in the hands of individual states.

Protesters marched from the Federal Courthouse to Fargo City Hall on Friday evening. People we talked to say they are angry and disheartened, but say the fight isn’t over.

They are now channeling their energy in raising money for the Red River Women’s Clinic in downtown Fargo to be moved across the river to Minnesota, where they can continue their operations.

They also urge political leaders and those running for office to invoke change.

