Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Pro-choice activists march from Federal Courthouse to Fargo City Hall

Protesters outside the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Fargo on Friday, June 24.
Protesters outside the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Fargo on Friday, June 24.(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pro-choice activists gathered at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Fargo on Friday evening. What started as a small crowd around 6:00 p.m. quickly turned much larger and much louder.

Valley News Team’s Bailey Hurley was there and says hundreds of people showed up following the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade at the federal level. The issue of abortion now lies in the hands of individual states.

Protesters marched from the Federal Courthouse to Fargo City Hall on Friday evening. People we talked to say they are angry and disheartened, but say the fight isn’t over.

They are now channeling their energy in raising money for the Red River Women’s Clinic in downtown Fargo to be moved across the river to Minnesota, where they can continue their operations.

They also urge political leaders and those running for office to invoke change.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dock and boat tangled up after Monday night storm
Crews still fishing out docks, flipping boats after Monday night storm in Lakes Country
Valley Today LIVE - Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
UPDATE: Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
Phillip Murray and Amy St. John mugshots
2 arrested after wild police chase across F-M metro
Governor Doug Burgum
Top state officials release statements on overturning of Roe vs Wade
Big winnings
Slot player hits $1.6 million jackpot at 4 Bears Casino

Latest News

Greater Grand Forks Fair canceled Friday due severe weather
6:30PM Weather - June 24
6:30PM Weather - June 24
6:30PM News June 24 - Part 1
6:30PM News June 24 - Part 1
6:30PM News June 24 - Part 2
6:30PM News June 24 - Part 2