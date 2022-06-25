Contests
Much cooler weekend, gusty NW wind

A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out both Saturday and Sunday
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SATURDAY - SUNDAY: After a couple hot days in the 90s, temperatures cool back down to seasonally average in the 70s and 80s on Saturday. There may be a few lingering showers Saturday morning from Friday’s storms. Sunday looks like another seasonable day, with 70s and 80s expected for highs. An isolated pop-up shower can’t be ruled out in the PM hours Sunday.

MONDAY: We start of the new business week with 70s and 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: A few showers or storms look possible for Tuesday, with temperatures in the low- to mid-80s. Wednesday brings the chance of a few showers or storms, 80s for highs in most areas. Thursday cools a little bit, with some lingering showers possible early. Highs warm into the 70s and 80s, which is near average for this time of year.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions persist on Friday, with plenty of dry time on the menu. An isolated pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out on Friday. Highs warm into the 70s and 80s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Chance of lingering rain or rumbles. Breezy NW wind. Low: 65. High: 74.

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Isolated showers possible. Seasonal. Breezy NW wind. Low: 54. High: 75.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 55. High: 83.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 59. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of a few showers or storms. Low: 58. High: 86.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of lingering rain early. Low: 61. High: 82.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of isolated pop-up showers or storms. Low: 59. High: 81.

