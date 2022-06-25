Motorcyclist seriously hurt during crash on I-29 near Gardner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is now recovering from serious injuries after a crash on I-29 near Gardner.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that the motorcycle, driven by a 67-year-old man of Grandin, began to wobble.
The report states the rider laid the bike down and sustained serious injuries.
He was airlifted to a local hospital.
I-29 was shut down for about an hour following the crash.
