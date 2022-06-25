Local Jewish congregation speaks out on SCOTUS ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people are feeling the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Among them is Jen Drieske. She is Jewish and president of Mt. Zion Congregation in Sioux Falls.

Drieske says this decision goes against her faith.

“It effects religious freedom for the Jewish community. The Jewish community is inherently pro-choice, meaning we value the life of the woman. The idea of when life comes into being is a bit different the evangelical right,” said Jen Dreiske, President of Mt. Zion Congregation.

In fact, as a religious minority, she says the Jewish community feels violated.

“We feel violated, we feel sad, we feel hopeless, we feel angry. It was an opportunity to come together to grieve, to know that we’re not alone in this grief,” said Dreiske.

Jacob Foerstein, of the same congregation, says he feels disrespected as a Jew and as a husband.

“It’s a stomp right on it, it’s taking that freedom away as a Jew,” said Jacob Forstein, Vice president for Mt. Zion Congregation.

Jen says at the end of the day she wants to be respected for her religious beliefs.

“I just want to be Jewish; I want to be respected for my beliefs; I want to respect other people for their beliefs, but I don’t want them to be imposed on me,” said Drieske.

Moving forward she says the Jewish community is working to support Jewish women who are seeking abortions and other medical needs.

One of the ways they’re doing this is through a website with more information on the cause.

To find out more you can follow the link at Jews for Abortion Access

