Highway 32 closed due to wash out following overnight storm; One person injured

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flooding caused by heavy rain has forced the closure of a portion of Highway 32.

The road is closed between Highways 2 and 17 near Fordville.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on its Facebook page showing the extent of the washout.

A report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol says a vehicle entered the flooded roadway.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital in Grand Forks.

Authorities say gravel roads nearby also have standing water.

They are also reminding motorists to not drive around the road closed signs and to never drive through standing water.

