Greater Grand Forks Fair canceled Friday due severe weather

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Greater Grand Forks Fair was canceled on Friday night as storms rolled in and tornado warnings were issued.

Fair organizers tell Valley News Live they plan to re-open the fair at noon on Saturday, June 25, after some clean-up is done.

Friday night racing at the River Cities Speedway was also canceled due to the weather.

