Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Greater Grand Forks Fair canceled Friday due severe weather

(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Greater Grand Forks Fair was canceled on Friday night as storms rolled in and tornado warnings were issued.

Fair organizers tell Valley News Live they plan to re-open the fair at noon on Saturday, June 25, after some clean-up is done.

Friday night racing at the River Cities Speedway was also canceled due to the weather.

Keep on eye on the weather by visiting our First Alert Storm Team webpage, or by downloading the VNL Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dock and boat tangled up after Monday night storm
Crews still fishing out docks, flipping boats after Monday night storm in Lakes Country
Valley Today LIVE - Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
UPDATE: Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
Phillip Murray and Amy St. John mugshots
2 arrested after wild police chase across F-M metro
Governor Doug Burgum
Top state officials release statements on overturning of Roe vs Wade
Big winnings
Slot player hits $1.6 million jackpot at 4 Bears Casino

Latest News

Protesters outside the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Fargo on Friday, June 24.
Pro-choice activists march from Federal Courthouse to Fargo City Hall
6:30PM Weather - June 24
6:30PM Weather - June 24
6:30PM News June 24 - Part 1
6:30PM News June 24 - Part 1
6:30PM News June 24 - Part 2
6:30PM News June 24 - Part 2