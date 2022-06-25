Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Governor Walz signs executive order protecting reproductive health care in state

Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim Walz(None)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at protecting reproductive health care services in the state.

Abortion remains legal in Minnesota, but in neighboring states including the Dakotas and Wisconsin, it is illegal.

“My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom,” said Governor Walz. “This order shows our administration’s commitment to protecting patients and health care providers. Our administration is doing everything we can to protect individuals’ right to make their own health care decisions.”

The order takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Doug Burgum
Top state officials release statements on overturning of Roe vs Wade
Dock and boat tangled up after Monday night storm
Crews still fishing out docks, flipping boats after Monday night storm in Lakes Country
Tyler Schaeffer
North Dakota teen death ruled an accidental drowning
Attorney General reviews SCOTUS ruling on abortion
Red River Women’s Clinic starts GoFundMe for new location in Moorhead
FPD Burglary Post
Fargo police looking for man they say is connected to several burglaries

Latest News

A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal
Motorcyclist seriously hurt during crash on I-29 near Gardner
What Supreme Court ruling means
6:30PM News June 24 - Part 1 - clipped version
What Supreme Court ruling means
What’s next in ND with Roe v. Wade overturn?