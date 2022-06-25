Contests
Broadway to close Sunday for the Great Race in downtown Fargo

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday, Broadway will be closed between 1st and 6th Avenues North for The Great Race event taking place in downtown Fargo.

The road closure will be in effect through 5 p.m.

No Parking signs have been placed on Broadway from 1st Ave. N. to 6th Ave. N.

Any vehicles left parked on Broadway after 9 a.m. will be towed.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes as traffic delays are expected.

