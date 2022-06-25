Arrest made for shots fired incident in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Andre Leshaun Darnell Strickland, a 26-year-old male from Moorhead, was arrested on Wednesday, June 22. Strickland was wanted by the Fargo Police Department for his involvement in a shots fired incident in South Fargo on June 19th.

Strickland was arrested without incident in an apartment in Moorhead for Reckless Engenderment with a weapon.

