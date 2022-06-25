Contests
Arrest made for shots fired incident in South Fargo

Strickland
Strickland(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Andre Leshaun Darnell Strickland, a 26-year-old male from Moorhead, was arrested on Wednesday, June 22. Strickland was wanted by the Fargo Police Department for his involvement in a shots fired incident in South Fargo on June 19th.

Strickland was arrested without incident in an apartment in Moorhead for Reckless Engenderment with a weapon.

