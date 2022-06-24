West Fargo apartment fire caused by smoking materials

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, the West Fargo Fire Department was dispatched to the Latitude 46 apartment complex at 2915 Bluestem Drive for a fire.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames, which were coming from a second-story deck. The fire department says they had to stretch approximately 400 feet of hose to reach the fire. An apartment complex manager also used a fire extinguisher to help contain the flames.

The damage was contained to the deck, and repair estimates are yet to be determined by the owners. No residents or firefighters were hurt.

The fire department says the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials. West Fargo Fire wants to remind people to dispose of smoking materials in proper containers, as they are one of the leading causes of fire deaths according to the National Fire Protection Association. For more information on safe disposal, visit this link to a helpful safety sheet.

