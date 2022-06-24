VNL Whistleblower: Fargo Housing to remove tree of concern off 31st Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A whistleblower reached out to Valley News Live about a tree near their home off of 31st Ave. S. Their concerns were about the potential damage that could happen if the tree fell over. Fargo Housing, who owns the land where the tree is at, confirmed to us that they have contracted a business to remove the tree this summer.

For the residents in the area, they are looking at a tall, rotting tree that leaves a lot of debris in the yards. Sarah Fries, who lives near the tree, said she is constantly cleaning up after the bark and branches fall off.

“Constant non-stop battle. Just clean-up after clean-up. It feels like a 24 hour job.” said Fries. “It could fall down on sheds, it could fall down on people walking through because this is a very busy alleyway. I’m constantly cleaning up the debris.”

The whistleblower that reached out to us noted that the tree had been reported to the City of Fargo and Fargo Housing. According to Fargo Housing, the tree doesn’t pose an immediate threat and will be continued to monitored.

“So we’re out overlooking all of the properties all the time and through this process we have identified that tree as being one that needs to be removed.” said Chris Brungardt, the CEO of Fargo Housing.

The plan is to have the tree removed by August, which will be a relief to the residents that live next to it.

“Less hassle, more safer. Knowing that you not going to have to worry about having a branch fall on you.” said Fries.

The City of Fargo Forestry Dept. said they don’t normally handle private property trees. They recommend that if you are having troubles with a tree or a neighbor’s tree, reach out to a local tree removal company for their advice.

