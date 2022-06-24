‘There’s a lot of tears’: Right to Life advocates react to SCOTUS decision on abortion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United States Supreme Court has struck down the constitutional right to abortion.

In a landmark decision released today, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the ruling upholds a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, effectively leaving the right to an abortion up to states.

“I was actually in a national Right to Life convention meeting and I just stepped out. We heard it in there and we are definitely all very joyful. There’s a lot of tears because there’s a lot of people who worked to set the stage for this for a very long time,” McKenzie McCoy, North Dakota Right to Life, said. McCoy says she has not yet read the full opinion from the high court.

“We are just thankful that the justices did the right thing even though it might not be popular and sent the decision back to the states,” McCoy said.

“This ruling reaffirms the tradition of the State of North Dakota to protect every human life whether unborn or aged, healthy or sick, and I am heartened the majority of the Supreme Court agrees,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said.

Your News Leader has reached out to the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, the only clinic in the state that performs abortions, for reaction to the ruling. We will update this story with their statement.

“Although we’re not surprised, the North Dakota Women’s Network strongly opposes the decision of the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark decision in Roe V. Wade,” Kristie Wolff, North Dakota Women’s Network, said. “This is devastating and it’s going to severely harm access to reproductive care.”

North Dakota has a trigger law, passed in 2007, that will make abortion illegal statewide if Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that certified the right to abortion nationwide, is overturned. It goes into effect after North Dakota’s Attorney General has a chance to review its constitutionality, which could take up to 30 days. The state’s only abortion provider announced last month they’ll move across the river to Moorhead.

North Dakota state legislators are also reacting to the news. Leaders with the Democratic-NPL party released a statement saying the party will continue to fight for a woman’s right to make their own health care decisions without interference from the government.

“All the trigger-laws that will fall in line with such an act pulls me into moments of silent prayer for women and girls,” North Dakota House candidate Lillian Jones, of Fargo, said.

The Planned Parenthood chapter that covers the north central states says trigger laws will ban abortion in South Dakota, as well.

“Because people’s right to access abortion is no longer guaranteed by federal law, it now depends on where you live and how much money you have to travel out of state for abortion care,” Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said.

The Associated Press reports Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The decision was expected. A draft of the opinion was leaked in May, which suggested that at least five of the court’s six conservative justices had decided to overturn Roe.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.