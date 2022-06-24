Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Red River Women’s Clinic starts GoFundMe for new location in Moorhead

Attorney General reviews SCOTUS ruling on abortion
Attorney General reviews SCOTUS ruling on abortion(KVLY)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is making plans.

The Red River Women’s Clinic says they have purchased a location in Moorhead, and is seeking funds for renovations and furnishings at that new location while they continue operations in Fargo.

According to the GoFundMe page organized by North Dakota Abortion Defender, the Red River Women’s Clinic of Fargo is readying a new location in Moorhead in preparation for the Dobbs v. Jackson decision. They say they do not have the funding to fall back on like national organizations would be able to.

They say the new location is the contingency plan to ensure care is not interrupted for people seeking abortions in the region.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Today LIVE - Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
UPDATE: Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
Phillip Murray and Amy St. John mugshots
2 arrested after wild police chase across F-M metro
Dock and boat tangled up after Monday night storm
Crews still fishing out docks, flipping boats after Monday night storm in Lakes Country
Body Found near Rochester, MN
Man mowing tall grass discovers missing woman’s body near Rochester
Big winnings
Slot player hits $1.6 million jackpot at 4 Bears Casino

Latest News

Tyler Schaeffer
North Dakota teen death ruled an accidental drowning
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Noon Weather - June 24
Noon Weather - June 24
Noon News Part 2 - June 24
Noon News Part 2 - June 24