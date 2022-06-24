Red River Women’s Clinic starts GoFundMe for new location in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is making plans.

The Red River Women’s Clinic says they have purchased a location in Moorhead, and is seeking funds for renovations and furnishings at that new location while they continue operations in Fargo.

According to the GoFundMe page organized by North Dakota Abortion Defender, the Red River Women’s Clinic of Fargo is readying a new location in Moorhead in preparation for the Dobbs v. Jackson decision. They say they do not have the funding to fall back on like national organizations would be able to.

They say the new location is the contingency plan to ensure care is not interrupted for people seeking abortions in the region.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.