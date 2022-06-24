Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse releasing video game to raise money for defamation lawsuits against media

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a...
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin in 2020.(FOX6 News Milwaukee via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kyle Rittenhouse says he is releasing a new video game to raise money to pay for defamation lawsuits against the media.

Rittenhouse, 19, was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin in 2020.

On Thursday, he announced his new game called “Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot” which allows players to shoot “fake news turkeys.”

“Play as Kyle Rittenhouse to destroy fake news turkeys in a simple point n’ shoot game for all ages to enjoy!” the game’s website reads.

The game is not yet available, although he is encouraging his fans to pre-order it for $9.99.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Today LIVE - Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
UPDATE: Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
Phillip Murray and Amy St. John mugshots
2 arrested after wild police chase across F-M metro
Dock and boat tangled up after Monday night storm
Crews still fishing out docks, flipping boats after Monday night storm in Lakes Country
Body Found near Rochester, MN
Man mowing tall grass discovers missing woman’s body near Rochester
Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden to speak about abortion ruling, outline his plans
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "The radical Supreme Court is eviscerating Americans' rights and...
Pelosi: 'Radical Supreme Court'
Governor Doug Burgum
Governor Doug Burgum releases statement on overturning of Roe vs Wade
FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions