Governor Doug Burgum releases statement on overturning of Roe vs Wade

Governor Doug Burgum
Governor Doug Burgum(KFYR-TV)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade on June 24th.

Regarding the decision, Governor Burgum stated:

“Today’s landmark Supreme Court decision returns power to the states where it belongs. Our administration has consistently supported pro-life legislation and this decision is a victory for the many North Dakotans who have fought so hard and for so long to protect the unborn in our state. We will now work diligently with the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office to fulfill our constitutional duty by carrying out the 2007 legislation that is triggered by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. We must now turn to prioritizing women’s health, including expectant mothers and children in need.”

In 2007 Legislature passed a law that made performing an abortion in North Dakota a Class C felony, except to save the life of the mother or in the case of rape or incest. If North Dakota’s Attorney General implements the law from 2007, it would go into effect on the 30th day from then.

