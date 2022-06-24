Fargo police looking for man they say is connected to several burglaries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and find a burglary suspect. They say the man pictured is involved in several incidents of burglary that have occurred in Fargo. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.241.1405. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.