Duluth abortion clinic prepared for out-of-state patients

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A local abortion clinic is gearing up for a wave of new patients traveling from out of state to get abortions.

The WE Health Clinic in Duluth says its one of the only abortion providers in the Northland.

“Usually we probably see about 12 to 14 abortions a week,” said Laurie Casey, clinic Executive Director.

She told us, her staff at the clinic were sad when they heard about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Casey said they expected the decision to come down, but it’s still hard.

The WE Health Clinic is ready to have patients visit from out of state because they’ve already had people travel from far places.

“Right now we do see individuals from Northern Wisconsin and sometimes the upper peninsula of Michigan, so we are prepared.”

Casey said they have seen more people even traveling from the Twin Cities up to the clinic for abortions.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling, Minnesota does not have any changes to abortion access.

RELATED: Minnesota lawmakers react to overturning of Roe V. Wade

However, in Wisconsin, it is now illegal.

Planned Parenthood North Central States is also predicting an influx of new patients into states where abortion is legal.

“We believe we’ll have an influx of patients in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota,” said Dr. Sarah Traxler, the Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States.

In order to tackle the influx of new patients, Planned Parenthood is working to hire more doctors to “meet more demand” according to Traxler.

Laurie Casey also said hiring more providers for the WE Clinic is “a possibility” to deal with a surge in new patients.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.