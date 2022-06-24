Despite the heat, classic and new cars showcased at Scheels Arena

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Old, classic and new cars were showcased at the Scheels Arena despite the heat in Fargo. Many of these drivers had the chance to show off their prized vehicles.

One couple made the trip from Kindred in their ‘54 Corvette. Curt Leslie said he made the car for his wife.

“Oh it’s fun, we’ve been car stuff since we were married for the last 45 years. We’ve always had a classic car, an old car. I just built this 54 Corvette for her.” said Curt Leslie.

