Construction season is causing interruptions for local businesses

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the spring and summer seasons it’s hard to escape the sight of large construction equipment popping up on project sites around the FM area.

Many of those construction projects are parked in front of businesses, which can cause some minor interruptions to their daily work.

“It’s definitely been hectic,” said Courtney Schur, the owner of the Carmine and Hayworth Vintage shop.

Schur says the construction taking place a short distance away, near the Bell Bank Tower, is having an impact.

“I know a lot of my customers can’t find a place to park,” she said.

Parking isn’t the only problem. the traffic is also an issue, deterring customers from visiting the nearby businesses.

“When a train comes by it backs up for blocks and blocks,” Schur said.

She also says she wasn’t formally given notice when the construction was happening, which left no time to prepare.

“I wish we would get a little more of a heads up so we can prepare our customers,” said Schur.

Across the river in Moorhead...

The Thai Orchid Restaurant took to social media to remind its customers that they are still open during the ongoing construction on Center Avenue.

While these businesses learn to deal, Schur offers other business owners a piece of advice if they are dealing with a similar situation.

“I think just be upfront with your customers.”

